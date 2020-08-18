Analysts Set Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) Price Target at $76.00

Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti increased their price objective on Standex Int’l from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised Standex Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Standex Int’l in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

Standex Int’l stock opened at $58.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. Standex Int’l has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. Standex Int’l’s payout ratio is 21.84%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Standex Int’l in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Standex Int’l by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Standex Int’l by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Standex Int’l in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standex Int’l in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

