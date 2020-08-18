Analysts Set Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Target Price at $34.33

Shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Stag Industrial from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $2,646,306.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,644. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stag Industrial by 5.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 54,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 374.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 79,322 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $33.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.17. Stag Industrial has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $34.09.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.83 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. Stag Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stag Industrial will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

