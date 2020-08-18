Analysts Set NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Price Target at $27.00

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

EGOV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NIC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of NIC in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Get NIC alerts:

In related news, Director Venmal (Raji) Arasu sold 2,000 shares of NIC stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $46,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,957 shares in the company, valued at $712,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGOV. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIC in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIC by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NIC during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of NIC by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIC during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

EGOV stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.30. NIC has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $25.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $93.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.22 million. NIC had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NIC will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.