Analysts Set Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) PT at $41.00

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MNTA shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ian Fier sold 1,818 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $56,467.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 940 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $28,341.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,276.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,925 shares of company stock worth $9,615,068 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,217,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $495,520,000 after buying an additional 933,884 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,656,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $587,423,000 after purchasing an additional 64,904 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,654,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,030,000 after purchasing an additional 412,626 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,855,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,271,000 after purchasing an additional 260,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,175,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,308 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average of $31.05. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $39.88.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.44% and a negative net margin of 757.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

