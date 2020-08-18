Analysts Set Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Price Target at $20.00

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Shares of IPG opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.04. Interpublic Group of Companies has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 4.66%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,892,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633,544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,043,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,224 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,288,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,666,000 after purchasing an additional 757,909 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,973,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,633,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,347,000 after purchasing an additional 217,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

