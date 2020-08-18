Analysts Set HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) Price Target at €58.33

HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €58.33 ($68.63).

Several research firms recently weighed in on HEI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. HSBC set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

ETR:HEI opened at €51.76 ($60.89) on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 1 year high of €70.02 ($82.38). The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €50.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of €48.23.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

