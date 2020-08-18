Analysts Set DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) PT at $74.00

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DSDVY shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DSV AS/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. HSBC cut shares of DSV AS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSV AS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

Get DSV AS/ADR alerts:

DSV AS/ADR stock opened at $74.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. DSV AS/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $32.03 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for DSV AS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV AS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.