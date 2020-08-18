Analysts Set Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ) Price Target at C$0.69

Shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ) have been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.69.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.60 in a report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$0.50 price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

Shares of CJ opened at C$0.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.96 million and a P/E ratio of -0.14. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.30 and a 12-month high of C$2.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.85.

In other Cardinal Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,367,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$697,391.85.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

