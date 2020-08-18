Analysts Offer Predictions for Titanium Transportation Group Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (CVE:TTR)

Titanium Transportation Group Inc (CVE:TTR) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Titanium Transportation Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 12th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year. Desjardins also issued estimates for Titanium Transportation Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Titanium Transportation Group has a one year low of C$1.06 and a one year high of C$1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.93.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

