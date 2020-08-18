Analysts Offer Predictions for NuStar Energy L.P.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for NuStar Energy in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.67 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuStar Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered NuStar Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on NuStar Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on NuStar Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuStar Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of NS stock opened at $15.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 2.47. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,599,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 263.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,812,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,554,000 after buying an additional 1,313,108 shares during the period. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.76%.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

