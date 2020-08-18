Analysts Offer Predictions for Cae Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CAE)

Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CAE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the aerospace company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BofA Securities lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Scotia Howard Weill downgraded CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CAE from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CAE from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $15.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. CAE has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $31.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average is $18.16.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 8.60%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in CAE in the first quarter valued at $449,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CAE by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,228,000 after buying an additional 58,056 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CAE by 1,032.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 100,444 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in CAE by 267.5% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 10,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CAE by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,501,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,826,000 after acquiring an additional 36,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

