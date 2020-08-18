Analysts Expect Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) to Post $1.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) to post earnings per share of $1.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the lowest is $1.46. Masonite International reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $5.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. Masonite International had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $499.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOOR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $83.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Masonite International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.55.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $97.25 on Friday. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $99.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.95.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Paxton sold 3,195 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $227,995.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,491 shares in the company, valued at $962,717.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Masonite International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 41.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,084,000 after buying an additional 168,533 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 23.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 30.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 42,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

