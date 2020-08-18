Analysts Expect CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CryoPort’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.05). CryoPort reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CryoPort will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CryoPort.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 million. CryoPort had a negative net margin of 60.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on CryoPort from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CryoPort currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 80.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CryoPort in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of CryoPort by 13.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in CryoPort by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,481 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.89, a current ratio of 22.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.09. CryoPort has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $36.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.95 and a beta of 0.92.

About CryoPort

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

