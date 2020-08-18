Analysts Expect Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.20. Clean Harbors posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.51. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of CLH opened at $62.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.13 and its 200-day moving average is $61.16. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $88.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 27,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $1,791,125.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,390,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,605,825.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,154,533. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,363,000 after acquiring an additional 439,365 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 910,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,765,000 after acquiring an additional 386,538 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 476,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,175,000 after acquiring an additional 255,267 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 980,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,738,000 after acquiring an additional 190,235 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth about $8,307,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

