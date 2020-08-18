Analysts Anticipate Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.25. Physicians Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on DOC shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

NYSE DOC opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $106,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,110,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,019,000 after buying an additional 1,398,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,774,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,716,000 after acquiring an additional 423,465 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 26.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,008,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,935 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 530.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,566,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,450,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,917,000 after purchasing an additional 806,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

