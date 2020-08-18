Analysts Anticipate DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $1.45. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH reported earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will report full-year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.10 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.88.

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $156.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.34 and its 200 day moving average is $139.78. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

In related news, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $202,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $218,702.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,452.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,973 shares of company stock valued at $17,895,567 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,587,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,415,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,404,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,288,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,009,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,277 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 93,808.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,136,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,694,000 after buying an additional 3,133,188 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 289.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,499,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,058,000 after buying an additional 2,600,369 shares during the period.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

