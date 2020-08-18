Analysts Anticipate Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) will report $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Armstrong World Industries reported earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $202.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.05 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 56.59% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS.

AWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 113.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 13.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $75.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.74, a PEG ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.13. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $111.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.74%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

