Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 11.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 0.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 0.7% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 18,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 5.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 4.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $6,035,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,035,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $34,164,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,024,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 598,082 shares of company stock worth $62,405,101 over the last three months. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

NYSE:APH opened at $109.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $111.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.00.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

