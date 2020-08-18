AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 887,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,895,000 after buying an additional 167,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 90.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 163,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,606,000 after purchasing an additional 77,659 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in AMETEK by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $2,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on AMETEK from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

AME opened at $101.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.98. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

In related news, VP William D. Eginton sold 10,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $1,011,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,501,192.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 44,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $4,512,923.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,022,493.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,558 shares of company stock worth $8,795,322. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

