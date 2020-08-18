Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,070 Shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Delek US were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,324,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US by 4,795.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 22,397 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Delek US by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,964,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,855,000 after purchasing an additional 256,498 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Delek US by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 209,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Delek US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000.

NYSE DK opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.14. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Delek US Holdings Inc will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.64.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

