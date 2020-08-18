Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 299.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000.

In other news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 217,074 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $4,065,796.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAR shares. TheStreet cut Avis Budget Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $30.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.92. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $52.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($5.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.84) by $0.24. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 66.36% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post -7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

