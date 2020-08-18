Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 68,759 ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of ChampionX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHX opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75. ChampionX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 69.70%. The business had revenue of $298.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ChampionX Corporation will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $10.50 to $12.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ChampionX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

About ChampionX

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities.

