Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 614 Shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in ViaSat were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,331,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,747,000 after buying an additional 1,008,227 shares during the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 6,368,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,746,000 after purchasing an additional 457,232 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 414.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 386,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after purchasing an additional 311,590 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,839,852 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,087,000 after purchasing an additional 304,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,196,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,968,000 after purchasing an additional 193,444 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VSAT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of ViaSat in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays raised shares of ViaSat from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ViaSat from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $41.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.89. ViaSat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $81.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,065.50, a P/E/G ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.12.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.18. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $530.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ViaSat, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ViaSat news, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 96,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $3,700,402.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma acquired 2,556,891 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $100,000,007.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

