Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 240,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,965,000 after buying an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 397.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 15,132 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 264,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,314,000 after buying an additional 32,607 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $11,273,000. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV opened at $115.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $153.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRV shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.76.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.