Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris during the second quarter valued at $36,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in L3Harris by 13.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 30,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 423,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,925,000 after purchasing an additional 66,271 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in L3Harris by 20.0% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 3.1% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris alerts:

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark decreased their target price on L3Harris from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.84.

In other news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $181.55 on Tuesday. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.37. The company has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.