Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000.

In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 122,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $3,198,432.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $30.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $35.30.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $750.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.03 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

