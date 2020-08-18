Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $673,000 Stock Position in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Taubman Centers were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TCO. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 108.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the first quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the first quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 36.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

Shares of NYSE TCO opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of -0.08.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($1.19). Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 107.89% and a net margin of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $118.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Taubman Centers’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TCO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.50 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $52.50 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Taubman Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Taubman Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.