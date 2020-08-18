Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $664,000 Stock Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $450,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,894,000 after buying an additional 9,917 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LGND stock opened at $116.54 on Tuesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.24 and a twelve month high of $127.80. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 61.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.54. The company has a quick ratio of 29.38, a current ratio of 29.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.24. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LGND. Barclays raised their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

In related news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 11,146 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $1,321,804.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,847,603.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.