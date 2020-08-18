Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in AutoZone by 1,640.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,528,000 after buying an additional 15,451 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in AutoZone by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in AutoZone by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in AutoZone by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other AutoZone news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total value of $193,636.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $271,751.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $967.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,190.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,232.88.

AZO opened at $1,207.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,157.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,061.01.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 91.18%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 63.66 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.