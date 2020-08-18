Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Buys 2,352 Shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabre by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Sabre by 17.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Sabre by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Sabre by 9.0% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 26,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Sabre by 15.4% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SABR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sabre from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

SABR stock opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. Sabre Corp has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $24.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.65.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.78 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.05%. The company’s revenue was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sabre Corp will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

