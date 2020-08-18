Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,706 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,869,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,430,000 after purchasing an additional 658,367 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the second quarter worth approximately $750,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,747,000 after purchasing an additional 171,813 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Asio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 113.4% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 112,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 59,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Umpqua in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.22. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $18.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $327.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.50%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

