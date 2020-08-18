Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 43 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 164.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 117.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $730.00 to $810.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $695.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $700.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $791.08.

In other news, VP Matthew Linnington sold 2,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $826.32, for a total value of $1,998,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $831.18 on Tuesday. CoStar Group Inc has a one year low of $500.24 and a one year high of $939.00. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $755.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $676.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 14.01 and a quick ratio of 14.01.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.18 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.81%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

