America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.35 EPS

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $1.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 6.90%.

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $105.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.27. America’s Car-Mart has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CRMT shares. TheStreet raised America’s Car-Mart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. America’s Car-Mart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.