American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “American Public reported impressive second-quarter 2020 results, wherein earnings and revenues not only topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 95.7% and 6% but also grew 50% and 16.4% on a year-over-year basis, respectively. The results also exceeded management’s respective guidance on the back of enrollment growth across the segments. Ongoing transformation at APEI and turnaround at Hondros or HCN is reflective on its solid enrollment performance. Notably, it expects total revenues to grow 10-14% in the third quarter, and double-digit growth in total and new student enrollments. However, earnings are expected within 5-10 cents due to more investments in the technology modernization project and increased marketing to elevate affordability message.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Public Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of American Public Education to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of American Public Education from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.25.

Shares of APEI opened at $35.18 on Friday. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $41.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.21. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 5.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Public Education news, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 369,887 shares in the company, valued at $12,946,045. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $42,225.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,068,835. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Public Education during the first quarter worth $4,646,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Public Education by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 296,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 177,565 shares during the period. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Public Education during the first quarter worth $2,943,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in American Public Education by 582.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 133,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 114,031 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 17.1% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 655,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,690,000 after buying an additional 95,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

