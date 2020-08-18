AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) vs. Diversified Healthcare Trust (OTCMKTS:DHC) Head to Head Review

AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) and Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.4% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of AMEN Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AMEN Properties and Diversified Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMEN Properties -82.51% -25.27% -23.96% Diversified Healthcare Trust -7.14% -3.33% -1.41%

Dividends

AMEN Properties pays an annual dividend of $40.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays out 3.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Diversified Healthcare Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AMEN Properties and Diversified Healthcare Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMEN Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Diversified Healthcare Trust 2 4 1 0 1.86

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a consensus price target of $4.19, indicating a potential upside of 2.63%. Given Diversified Healthcare Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Diversified Healthcare Trust is more favorable than AMEN Properties.

Risk & Volatility

AMEN Properties has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diversified Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AMEN Properties and Diversified Healthcare Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMEN Properties $2.61 million 9.95 $440,000.00 N/A N/A Diversified Healthcare Trust $1.04 billion 0.93 -$88.23 million $1.31 3.11

AMEN Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Summary

Diversified Healthcare Trust beats AMEN Properties on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMEN Properties

AMEN Properties, Inc. owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It owns an indirect interest in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of 33% of the membership interests of SFF Royalty, LLC; and controls oil and gas working interests owned by SFF Production, LLC through its ownership of 81.1% of the membership interests. The company was formerly known as Crosswalk.com, Inc. and changed its name to AMEN Properties, Inc. in October 2002. AMEN Properties, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Richardson, Texas.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

