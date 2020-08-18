Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.67-0.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.69.

AMCR stock opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38.

AMCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Amcor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amcor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amcor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Amcor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

