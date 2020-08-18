Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Guggenheim

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its price target decreased by Guggenheim from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

AMCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Amc Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amc Networks from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $47.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.54.

Get Amc Networks alerts:

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Amc Networks has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $52.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $1.23. Amc Networks had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 65.61%. The company had revenue of $646.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Amc Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amc Networks will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amc Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amc Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.