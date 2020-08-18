AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) Downgraded by Barclays

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.89. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.17% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMAG Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.84.

AMAG opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.04. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.64.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $52.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.49 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 88.49%. Research analysts forecast that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $78,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $110,000.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

