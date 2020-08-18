ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:INZY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Research analysts at Wedbush started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:INZY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

INZY has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

ALX Oncology stock opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27.

In related news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii purchased 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Also, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner purchased 187,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as in the early stages of development for calciphylaxis.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.