Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Receives $50.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.36.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MO. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Altria Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Altria Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average is $40.56. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $52.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

