Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 741 Shares of PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 95,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its stake in PJT Partners by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 23,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on PJT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $59.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.05 and a 200-day moving average of $48.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. PJT Partners Inc has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $60.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.96.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.32. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $232.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

