Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 3,717 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,644.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GTES. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

NYSE GTES opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 2.02. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $576.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

