Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 168 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 38.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,902,000 after buying an additional 3,914,812 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 239.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,765,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,121,000 after buying an additional 1,245,661 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 35.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,457,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,339,000 after buying an additional 638,192 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $60,625,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 84.4% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 816,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,299,000 after purchasing an additional 373,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total value of $25,364.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,471. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total value of $715,792.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,581.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,093 shares of company stock worth $18,524,845. Corporate insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

VEEV stock opened at $261.24 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $273.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.94, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.28.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.