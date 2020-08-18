Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 1,452 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,190,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,975,000 after purchasing an additional 527,996 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 4,469,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,340,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,803,000 after purchasing an additional 217,788 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,659,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,198,000 after purchasing an additional 53,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 92,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Shares of AEL opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.76.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.14). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $543.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

