Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 25,831 Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,152,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the first quarter worth approximately $12,401,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the first quarter worth approximately $9,564,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the first quarter worth approximately $6,320,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the first quarter worth approximately $5,517,000. Institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.11. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $740.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.80 million. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Option Care Health will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 8,000,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $100,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.