Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New $350,000 Investment in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vector Group during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vector Group during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Vector Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VGR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vector Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $1,804,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,002,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,114,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 9.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.92. Vector Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Vector Group Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.