Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,478 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 652.4% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $73.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. D. R. Horton Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on D. R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

