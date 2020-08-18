Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $350,000 in IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 68,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of IVERIC bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the first quarter worth about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 71.1% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63. IVERIC bio Inc has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $8.97.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that IVERIC bio Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

ISEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

