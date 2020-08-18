Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $317,000 in The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised The Shyft Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $672.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 23.59% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $123.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The Shyft Group’s revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

