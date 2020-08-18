Alps Advisors Inc. Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 59.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on DECK. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $208.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.13.

In related news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 1,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $356,690.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,223. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $97,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,988,900. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $212.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.27. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 52 week low of $78.70 and a 52 week high of $225.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.83. The company had revenue of $283.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.52 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 26.64%. Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

